Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

2 properties total found
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 115
€ 199,000
Adosado ubicado en una zona tranquila, cerca de colegio bilingüe Elians, con la vistas …
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Fantastic separate house in the city of LA NUSIA, in 1 km from the center, as well as near s…
