Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 190,500
For sale is a semi-detached three-story house with a plot of 100m2 in the province of Alican…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 175,000
For sale corner townhouse! Spacious corner townhouse in La Nusia. It is distributed as follo…
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€ 257,000
Located near Benidorm, less than 10 minutes from the center, we can find this bungalow in a …
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 243,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 210,000
140 m housing bungalow and 35m to make an apartment with which to get an income, pay the mor…
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 260,000
Large bungalow a few meters from Polop, in a very quiet area with spectacular views, from wh…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir