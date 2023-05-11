Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 220,000
On sale new modern apartments with a total area of 97 square meters. m located on the 2nd fl…
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 890,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
4 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 596,500
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 1,100,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
5 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 778,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 580,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 245,000
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 357,500
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 234,600
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 209,000
For sale new modern apartments with a total area of 136 square meters. m located on the 1st …
4 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€ 1,100,000
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
3 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€ 580,000
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 524,500
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 524,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
2 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 293,000
Luxury seafront apartments in El Albir
1 room apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 236,000
Luxury seafront apartments in El Albir
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir