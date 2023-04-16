Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
83 properties total found
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 91,000
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 220,000
On sale new modern apartments with a total area of 97 square meters. m located on the 2nd fl…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 129 m² 2 Floor
€ 146,000
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
1 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 304,500
A very attractive and well-maintained apartment in a nice residential complex!&#13;&…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 357,200
New development of new construction homes in Alfaz del Pi, is a tribute to the sea, nature a…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 223,000
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
105 m²
€ 580,000
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
107 m²
€ 524,500
2 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 890,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 176 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 596,500
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
5 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 149 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 778,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a parad…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 580,000
Introducing the new luxury apartments in L'Albir. It is a cozy and clean coastal city, a par…
1 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath 89 m²
€ 333,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 402,000
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 469,500
2 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 371,000
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 176 m²
€ 596,000
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 263 m²
€ 1,011,000
1 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath 89 m²
€ 333,000
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 176 m²
€ 596,000
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 469,500
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 263 m²
€ 1,011,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 371,000
2 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 402,000
1 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath 89 m²
€ 333,000
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 176 m²
€ 596,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir