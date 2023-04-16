Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi

Residential properties for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

584 properties total found
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 91,000
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
4 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 339 m² Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 210,000
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 243 m²
€ 420,000
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 220,000
On sale new modern apartments with a total area of 97 square meters. m located on the 2nd fl…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 293 m²
€ 595,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 293.00 m2, a plot of 4…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 175,000
For sale corner townhouse! Spacious corner townhouse in La Nusia. It is distributed as follo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 129 m² 2 Floor
€ 146,000
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
3 room townhousein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath 100 m²
€ 278,250
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
1 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 304,500
A very attractive and well-maintained apartment in a nice residential complex!&#13;&…
Villa 6 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
€ 575,000
Two houses in one!! Detached and very spacious villa located on the outskirts of the town of…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 320,000
Unique natural scenery in the foothills of Ponoitch Mountain Surrounded by pine trees and…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 168 m²
€ 370,000
New residential Altos de la Marina, next to Polop de la Marina are built houses with sea vie…
Villa 2 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 283,000
Unique natural scenery in the foothills of Ponoitch Mountain Surrounded by pine trees and…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 357,200
New development of new construction homes in Alfaz del Pi, is a tribute to the sea, nature a…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 223,000
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 485,000
El Polop. Provincia Alicante. España. Unique natural landscape in the foothills of Mount P…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 243 m²
€ 418,950
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 265,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 319,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 149.00 m2, a plot of 2…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 485,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 2 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 89 m² 1 Floor
€ 283,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 106 m² 1 Floor
€ 319,395
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 247 m² 1 Floor
€ 447,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir