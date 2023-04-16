UAE
Show properties list
l Alfas del Pi
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
l Alfas del Pi
Residential properties for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
584 properties total found
New
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 91,000
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
538 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
339 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 210,000
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
243 m²
€ 420,000
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 220,000
On sale new modern apartments with a total area of 97 square meters. m located on the 2nd fl…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
293 m²
€ 595,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 293.00 m2, a plot of 4…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 175,000
For sale corner townhouse! Spacious corner townhouse in La Nusia. It is distributed as follo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
2 Floor
€ 146,000
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath
100 m²
€ 278,250
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
1 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 bath
63 m²
€ 304,500
A very attractive and well-maintained apartment in a nice residential complex! &…
Villa 6 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
€ 575,000
Two houses in one!! Detached and very spacious villa located on the outskirts of the town of…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 320,000
Unique natural scenery in the foothills of Ponoitch Mountain Surrounded by pine trees and…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
168 m²
€ 370,000
New residential Altos de la Marina, next to Polop de la Marina are built houses with sea vie…
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 283,000
Unique natural scenery in the foothills of Ponoitch Mountain Surrounded by pine trees and…
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 357,200
New development of new construction homes in Alfaz del Pi, is a tribute to the sea, nature a…
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 223,000
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 485,000
El Polop. Provincia Alicante. España. Unique natural landscape in the foothills of Mount P…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
243 m²
€ 418,950
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 265,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 319,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 149.00 m2, a plot of 2…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 485,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
1 Floor
€ 283,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
1 Floor
€ 319,395
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
247 m²
1 Floor
€ 447,000
House for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
