Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in l Alcoia, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Tibi, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Tibi, Spain
5 bath 795 m² Number of floors 2
€ 960,000
A magnificent two-story house on a plot of 57 hectares, which has no neighbors. Quiet laid-b…
Villa 6 room villain Penaguila, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Penaguila, Spain
8 bath 1 586 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
The elite real estate locateded in Penagil's municipality and near Alkaya. This luxurious …

Properties features in l Alcoia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir