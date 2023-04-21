Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
72
Sant Joan d Alacant
44
el Campello
43
Mutxamel
22
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
1
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 380,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alica…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alican…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 859,900
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 389,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
Villa 5 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath 572 m²
€ 682,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 429 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
Villa 4 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 328,900
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 218 m²
€ 465,700
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 270 m²
€ 395,500
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 600,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 500,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 525,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 425,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…

