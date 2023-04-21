Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …

