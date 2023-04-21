Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
11
el Campello
6
Sant Joan d Alacant
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir