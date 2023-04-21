Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
472
Sant Joan d Alacant
95
el Campello
90
Mutxamel
28
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
9
Xixona Jijona
2
58 properties total found
Condo 8 rooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents you with this beautiful house, located on the seventh floor of his buildi…
Condo 6 rooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
4 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 178 m² 2 Floor
€ 420,000
We present you this great house located in the Plaza de Galicia, in front of the port, it is…
1 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 79 m²
€ 260,000
Brand new apartment in Alicante Center, Costa Blanca Loft-style apartment with kitchenette, …
1 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 270,000
Brand new apartment in Alicante Center, Costa Blanca Loft-style apartment with kitchenette, …
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 535,500
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
3 room house in Busot, Spain
3 room house
Busot, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
3 room house in Busot, Spain
3 room house
Busot, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
3 room house in Busot, Spain
3 room house
Busot, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 558 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,590,000
An elegant premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante, in the San Juan area, 100 mete…
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 549 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
A chic premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante in the San Juan area, 100 meters fr…
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 356,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 235,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
5 room house in el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,000
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 380,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alica…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alican…
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 331 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 221 m² Number of floors 3
€ 640,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 575,000
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 411,500
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 339,500
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

