Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

11 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Chalet 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
3 room townhouse in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
5 room house in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room house in Xixona Jijona, Spain
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath 250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room house in Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 245,000
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…

