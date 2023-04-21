Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
103
el Campello
68
Sant Joan d Alacant
48
Mutxamel
26
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
6
Xixona Jijona
2
39 properties total found
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
3 room house in Busot, Spain
3 room house
Busot, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
3 room house in Busot, Spain
3 room house
Busot, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
3 room house in Busot, Spain
3 room house
Busot, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 558 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,590,000
An elegant premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante, in the San Juan area, 100 mete…
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 549 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
A chic premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante in the San Juan area, 100 meters fr…
5 room house in el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,000
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 380,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alica…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alican…
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 331 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 221 m² Number of floors 3
€ 640,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 859,900
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 389,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
Villa 5 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath 572 m²
€ 682,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 429 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
4 room house in el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 512 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
On sale is a luxury villa on the first sea line in the city of El Campello at the El Mar res…
4 room house in el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 521 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
4 room house in el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 521 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
On sale is a luxury villa on the first sea line in the city of El Campello at the El Mar res…
4 room house in el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 521 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 347 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
3 room house in el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,900
Villa 4 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …

