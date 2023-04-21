UAE
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 109,000
On sale apartment in the complex El Drago, Costa del Silencio.Consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
Villa 4 room villa
Spain, Spain
135 m²
€ 467,484
Separately standing two-story house with an area of 135 square meters.m, built in 2004 on a …
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
67 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 289,875
We offer you a new modern penthouse in a big complex with a surprising sea view and in only…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
1 Floor
€ 102,493
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
154 m²
€ 241,572
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
129 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 503,800
Tremendous complex of country houses in one of the most perspective districts of Finestrat …
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 258,551
MEDITERRANEAN DESIGN VILLA CLOSE TO EVERYTHING~ ~ Villa with 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobe…
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 255,000
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 277,000
3 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 702 m²
€ 578,145
Rare and fantastic opportunity to purchase a building in a historic place, opposite the cas…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
€ 211,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, elevator, central el…
