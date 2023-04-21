Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
2
el Campello
1
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 109,000
On sale apartment in the complex El Drago, Costa del Silencio.Consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
Villa 4 room villa in Spain, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Spain, Spain
135 m²
€ 467,484
Separately standing two-story house with an area of 135 square meters.m, built in 2004 on a …
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 289,875
We offer you a new modern penthouse in a big complex with a surprising sea view and in only…
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 95 m² 1 Floor
€ 102,493
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Costa Blanca, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m²
€ 241,572
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 129 m² Number of floors 2
€ 503,800
Tremendous complex of country houses in one of the most perspective districts of Finestrat …
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 258,551
MEDITERRANEAN DESIGN VILLA CLOSE TO EVERYTHING~ ~ Villa with 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobe…
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 277,000
3 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 702 m²
€ 578,145
Rare and fantastic opportunity to purchase a building in a historic place, opposite the cas…
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 211,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, elevator, central el…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir