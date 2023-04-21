Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
369
Sant Joan d Alacant
47
el Campello
22
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Mutxamel
2
19 properties total found
Condo 8 rooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents you with this beautiful house, located on the seventh floor of his buildi…
Condo 6 rooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
4 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 178 m² 2 Floor
€ 420,000
We present you this great house located in the Plaza de Galicia, in front of the port, it is…
1 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 79 m²
€ 260,000
Brand new apartment in Alicante Center, Costa Blanca Loft-style apartment with kitchenette, …
1 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 270,000
Brand new apartment in Alicante Center, Costa Blanca Loft-style apartment with kitchenette, …
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 535,500
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 356,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 235,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 575,000
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 411,500
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 339,500
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 103 m² 1 Floor
€ 329,500
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Benalua area, located on the 1 floor. The total area o…
4 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 401,400
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 114 m² 6 Floor
€ 237,990
4 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 140 m² 8 Floor
€ 359,000
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Playa San Juan area, located on the 8th floor. The tot…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 155,000
Apartment in El Campello. Apartments in El Campello with sunny terraces. Located next to ser…
1 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 bath 21 m²
€ 167,200
Apartment in El Campello. Campello is a unique place to live in all year round. With all ame…
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 385,000
Spectacular apartment in the center of Alicante Large living room with kitchenette, high cei…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
