Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Javea
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Javea, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 1070 m2.Cellar: 261 m2, terrace: 145 m2, balcony: 25 m2, b…
€1,37M
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with fridge, with stove in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with fridge, with stove
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 1028 m2.Terrace: 74 m2.Private pool: 46 m2.Ne…
€725,000
Villa 4 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
INDEPENDENT DETACHED HOUSE IN URBANIZACIÓN PRIVATE ROAD TOSALET - JAVEA/XABIA The building …
€477,000
Villa 4 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This property is located in a excellent location. It´s with a great charm and its typical Me…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This magnificent town surrounded with green sells and with impressive conference opened to m…
€365,000

Properties features in Javea, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir