Residential properties for sale in Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza
1
12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
4 bath
€ 3,650,000
Villa Lemon is located in Calo d’en Real – south west – Ibiza, in the municipality of San Jo…
Villa 6 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,795,000
This beautiful recently renovated property with sea views is located above the bay of Cala V…
Villa 3 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
1 bath
€ 950,000
At the edge of Sant Josep town, half in town, half in the campo The house is located on a 2,…
Villa 4 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,155,000
The house consists of 200m² built distributed 4 double bedrooms, 1 single, 3 bathrooms (1 en…
Villa 5 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,550,000
This luxurious villa with plenty of privacy is located near Es Cubells, one of the most high…
Villa 4 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,950,000
This magnificent, very quietly situated property is located on the west coast of Ibiza, in t…
Villa 4 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
4 bath
€ 3,650,000
Description Modern renovated villa with fantastic sea views The completely renovated villa i…
Villa 4 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,950,000
Located in the south of the island, this versatile villa with touristic license is just minu…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ibiza, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
7 bath
€ 6,500,000
Impressive luxury mansion near Atzarro, located in a quiet area. This mansion offers a main …
Villa 4 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
4 bath
€ 6,300,000
Beautiful villa with rental license in San Rafael with magnificent view over the valley and …
4 room apartmentin Ibiza, Spain
4 room apartment
Ibiza, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,600,000
This luxurious apartment has a spectacular view of the magical rock “Es Vedra”. It is a very…
Villa 6 room villain Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,900,000
Beautiful villa in the quiet area of San José. This villa contains 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom…

Properties features in Ibiza, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
