  Realting.com
  Spain
  Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Spain

villas
5738
cottages
15
mansions
4
chalets
75
bungalows
510
townhouses
861
duplexes
101
1 061 property total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
325 m²
€ 1,195,000
3 room housein Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Murcia, Spain
100 m²
€ 309,950
Introducing the new stunning design of modern eco-style villas, with open plan and large are…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
125 m²
€ 375,000
Villas in a luxurious complex of 24 single-level or double-decker villas with a private pool…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
325 m²
€ 1,195,000
This magnificent resale property offers an impressive 325 m2 of living space, supplemented b…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
125 m²
€ 375,000
Villas in a luxurious complex of 24 single-level or double-decker villas with a private pool…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
133 m²
€ 385,000
This stunning house is built opposite one of the porchweaters of the golf course, from where…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
133 m²
€ 385,000
This stunning house is built opposite one of the porchweaters of the golf course, from where…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
245 m²
€ 800,000
This independent villa in Cabo Rog covers an area of 245 square meters on a plot of 850 squa…
5 room housein Spain, Spain
5 room house
Spain, Spain
250 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in Los Altos, the exclusive area of Oriuela Costa, surrounded by other …
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
245 m²
€ 800,000
This independent villa in Cabo Rog covers an area of 245 square meters on a plot of 850 squa…
6 room housein Spain, Spain
6 room house
Spain, Spain
657 m²
€ 690,000
This stunning house with a spacious living area of 657 square meters. m on a plot of 902 squ…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
130 m²
€ 563,926
This beautiful villa with three bedrooms and two bathrooms offers enough space for a family …
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
200 m²
€ 405,000
This stunning two-story villa is located a stone's throw from the beautiful beaches of Calpe…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
235 m²
€ 385,000
The house was renovated in 2011. It has two floors connected by a staircase, distributed as …
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
177 m²
€ 367,000
Beautiful apartments in a new residential complex located between Finestrat and Benidorm. 30…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
258 m²
€ 610,000
9 independent villas with sea views and finished with high quality materials. Each of the vi…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
98 m²
€ 302,000
Building houses of high quality bungalows in Mercia, Santiago de la Ribera area. You can cho…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
132 m²
€ 310,000
A new luxurious complex consisting of 18 townhouses ( in the first phase ), with a private p…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
179 m²
€ 649,000
This luxurious villa will be built so that you can enjoy the sun every hour, every day of th…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
98 m²
€ 302,000
Building houses of high quality bungalows in Mercia, Santiago de la Ribera area. You can cho…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
351 m²
€ 2,450,000
The modern villa is located in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca, with beautiful sea views and a sou…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
94 m²
€ 312,000
Building houses of high quality bungalows in Mercia, Santiago de la Ribera area. You can cho…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
94 m²
€ 312,000
Building houses of high quality bungalows in Mercia, Santiago de la Ribera area. You can cho…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
201 m²
€ 2,150,000
The villa is located in a luxurious urbanization on top of the Moraira Mountains. She will o…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
539 m²
€ 2,065,000
Relaxing and relaxing, enjoying incredible sea views, is now possible thanks to this exclusi…
5 room housein Spain, Spain
5 room house
Spain, Spain
305 m²
€ 1,696,000
Incredible villa just 200 meters from the sea. It has a private pool of 3.7 x 6.00 m, 5 bedr…

