Seaview Houses for Sale in Spain

1 680 properties total found
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
538 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
639 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
339 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Modern villa with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Finestrat, just a 5-minute drive from th…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,290,000
Impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the ci…
7 room house
Benidorm, Spain
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
304 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 682,500
Introducing a spacious comfortable house with sea and mountain views in a popular tourist de…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
359 m²
€ 1,750,000
This newly renovated luxury townhouse is a real opportunity. It is located at a strategic po…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
253 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
