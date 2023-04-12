UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Spain
villas
5738
cottages
15
mansions
4
chalets
75
bungalows
510
townhouses
861
duplexes
101
House
Clear all
163 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath
191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath
250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath
1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 129,570
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern styl…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Regions with properties for sale
in Arona
in Sant Joan d Alacant
in Elx Elche
in Community of Madrid
in el Campello
in Torre Pacheco
in Los Alcazares
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
in Murcia
in Los Cristianos
in Selva
in Cartagena
in Balearic Islands
in Safor
in Sant Antoni
in Mutxamel
in Santiago del Teide
in Aspe
in Bajo Guadalentin
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map