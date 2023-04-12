Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Spain

163 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
5 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
3 room townhousein Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
5 room housein Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room housein Xixona Jijona, Spain
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath 250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room housein Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 129,570
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created&nbsp;a modern styl…

