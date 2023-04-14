Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 289,000
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,675
We offer you a cozy townhouse in the city of Guardamar del Segura with amazing sea views. To…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 3
€ 279,000
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 229 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir