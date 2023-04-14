Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 452,000
3 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 385,000
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 289,000
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
3 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 797,900
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,675
We offer you a cozy townhouse in the city of Guardamar del Segura with amazing sea views. To…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 3
€ 279,000
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 229 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
4 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 189 m² Number of floors 1
€ 467,780
We offer you a magnificent country house with own pool in a big complex with a surprising s…
4 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 641,145
We offer you a magnificent country house with a surprising sea view. This complex is locate…
