Seaview Apartments for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 299,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 199,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 249,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 259,900
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 199,900
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
141 m²
€ 299,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Spectacular homes located in the center of …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
113 m²
€ 305,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Spectacular homes located in the center of …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 299,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
67 m²
€ 309,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A new residential complex made up of 3 towe…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 319,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
106 m²
€ 450,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 299,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
99 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 254,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 272,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 227,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 211,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 243,000
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
€ 391,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
115 m²
€ 368,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 396,000
A new apartment is sold in a closed elite complex in Guardamar del Segura. It is a beautiful…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 396,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
116 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 376,000
For sale is a new apartment in an elite, indoor complex in Guardamar del Segura. It is a bea…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
115 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 368,000
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 277,000
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 237,000
For sale a new apartment on the lower floor with a total area of 78.36 square meters. m. The…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 286,000
A new apartment on the top floor with a total area of 92 square meters is for sale. m. The p…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
119 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 274,000
For sale a new apartment on the lower floor with a total area of 80.47 square meters. m. The…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 249,000
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 451,550
Show next 30 properties
