Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Granadilla de Abona
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
9 room house in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
9 room house
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m²
€ 650,000
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of ​​San Isidro, muni…
Villa 3 room villa in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 bath
€ 390,000
For sale a new modern villa on the southern coast of Tenerife in Granadilla de Abona/San Isi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir