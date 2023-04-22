Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Granadilla de Abona
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath 77 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 120,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 269,000
A spacious penthouse for sale in the tourist area, in the Sotavento residential complex in s…
2 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath 69 m²
€ 220,000
1 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
64 m²
€ 176,000
3 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 109,000
Apartment for sale in San Isidro. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, American kitchen, pa…
Apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
61 m²
€ 192,000
Penthouse in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
61 m²
€ 205,000
Cozy penthouse for sale in a tourist town in southern Tenerife, a few meters from La Tejita …
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
60 m²
€ 230,000
A beautiful penthouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife is a few meters from the be…
2 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
€ 259,000
For sale is a beautiful apartment on the southern coast of Tenerife, a few meters from La Te…
2 room apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath
€ 120,000
For sale a cozy apartment in the south of Tenerife in the wonderful Canary town of San Isidr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir