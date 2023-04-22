Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Girones, Spain

Girona
8
Cassa de la Selva
2
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room house in Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
House in Girones, Spain
House
Girones, Spain
546 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale Villa RHE SELVA projected by an English architect, characterized by a special Lon…
3 room house in Girones, Spain
3 room house
Girones, Spain
423 m²
Price on request
Exclusive Villa U-SELVA in a renowned golf residence . The design project that built this …
3 room house in Campllong, Spain
3 room house
Campllong, Spain
4 Number of rooms 259 m²
Price on request
Light and functional villa TRIAS DE BES in a renowned golf resort next to the main square,…
4 room house in Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 293 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Exclusive Villa LA PINEDA in the renowned golf resort, next to hole number 7 of the main g…
4 room house in Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 687 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Designated Villa Z-Balca in a closed golf residence, in a picturesque holiday complex, in …
3 room house in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
3 room house
Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
304 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Design townhouses in the area of La Balca are for sale. . Located near hole no. 15 of the …
3 room house in Girones, Spain
3 room house
Girones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 546 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
A modern, luxury villa in Spain is for sale One-story villa full of sunshine, on one of …
House in Girones, Spain
House
Girones, Spain
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
A wonderful villa, built to the latest world standards, in an elite golf residence accordi…

Properties features in Girones, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir