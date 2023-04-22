Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Girones, Spain

20 properties total found
4 room house in Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
9 room house in Bordils, Spain
9 room house
Bordils, Spain
4 bath 4 980 m²
€ 1,600,000
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
9 room house in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
9 room house
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
8 bath 50 m²
Price on request
An excellent opportunity to acquire for a price outside the market, a farmhouse in a state o…
6 room house in Madremanya, Spain
6 room house
Madremanya, Spain
7 bath 12 491 m²
€ 1,290,000
Fantastic very functional rustic house in Cruilles area of ​​Ampurdanet. Fantastic rustic pr…
Villa 9 room villa in Girones, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Girones, Spain
10 bath 60 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
6 room house in Girones, Spain
6 room house
Girones, Spain
3 bath 450 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic detached house in one of the most prestigious urbanizations in the city of Girona.…
6 room house in Flaca, Spain
6 room house
Flaca, Spain
4 bath 44 m²
€ 1,950,000
Historic Farmhouse of 4000 m2 of well-preserved construction with 44ha of forest land. Locat…
Villa 9 room villa in Llagostera, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Llagostera, Spain
12 bath 25 m²
€ 1,650,000
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
6 room house in Llagostera, Spain
6 room house
Llagostera, Spain
1 bath 37 000 m²
€ 680,000
Country house with a large plot of 37,000 m2 (3.7 Hectares). Completely flat land and in whi…
6 room house in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
6 room house
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
5 bath 25 m²
€ 1,850,000
Spectacular finely renovated farmhouse in Cassà de la Selva (Girona). With an extensive farm…
7 room house in Bordils, Spain
7 room house
Bordils, Spain
3 bath 24 647 m²
€ 480,000
Large Catalan farmhouse in Juià with an area of ​​24,000m2 and a total construction of 440m2…
House in Campllong, Spain
House
Campllong, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 6,700,000
House in Girones, Spain
House
Girones, Spain
546 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale Villa RHE SELVA projected by an English architect, characterized by a special Lon…
3 room house in Girones, Spain
3 room house
Girones, Spain
423 m²
Price on request
Exclusive Villa U-SELVA in a renowned golf residence . The design project that built this …
3 room house in Campllong, Spain
3 room house
Campllong, Spain
4 Number of rooms 259 m²
Price on request
Light and functional villa TRIAS DE BES in a renowned golf resort next to the main square,…
4 room house in Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 293 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Exclusive Villa LA PINEDA in the renowned golf resort, next to hole number 7 of the main g…
4 room house in Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 687 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Designated Villa Z-Balca in a closed golf residence, in a picturesque holiday complex, in …
3 room house in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
3 room house
Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
304 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Design townhouses in the area of La Balca are for sale. . Located near hole no. 15 of the …
3 room house in Girones, Spain
3 room house
Girones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 546 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
A modern, luxury villa in Spain is for sale One-story villa full of sunshine, on one of …
House in Girones, Spain
House
Girones, Spain
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
A wonderful villa, built to the latest world standards, in an elite golf residence accordi…

Properties features in Girones, Spain

