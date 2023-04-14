Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Girones, Spain

Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 780 m²
€ 650,000
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
Villa 5 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 bath 1 825 m²
€ 1,935,000
Luxury villa located in the town of Begur. Within a guarded urbanization surrounded by the “…
Villa 6 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 bath 800 m²
€ 1,550,000
Large newly built luxury villa in the quiet urbanization of Treumal, a few minutes from the …
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath 1 432 m²
€ 2,450,000
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
Villa 3 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
2 bath 2 188 m²
€ 695,000
  Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a larg…
Villa 6 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 420 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,450,000
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
Villa 4 room villain Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
638 m²
€ 18,000,000
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
Villa 4 room villain Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Blanes, Spain
490 m²
€ 3,800,000
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
Villa 4 room villain Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
347 m²
€ 2,800,000
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
Villa 3 room villain Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villain Roses, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Roses, Spain
410 m²
€ 495,000
The luxury villa is located in Rosas, Spain. 410 sq.m. villa 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, living…

