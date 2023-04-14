UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Girones, Spain
Lower Empordà
42
Castell-Platja d Aro
22
Selva
11
Lloret de Mar
3
Sant Antoni
3
Tossa de Mar
3
Blanes
2
Calonge i Sant Antoni
2
Girones
2
Calonge
1
Girona
1
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Palafrugell
1
Roses
1
Sant Feliu de Guixols
1
Sils
1
Upper Empordà
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Arona, Spain
55 m²
€ 132,538
For sale apartment in the south of Tenerife in the heart of the tourist infrastructure of th…
5 room house
Finestrat, Spain
740 m²
€ 1,851,996
Villa 5 room villa
Javea, Spain
3 bath
173 m²
€ 360,962
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 410,747
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!!~ ~ Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
116 m²
€ 551,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Garden: 81 m2, 2 terraces: 109 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
215 m²
€ 264,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 215 m2.Gym: 63 m2, solarium: 43 m2, terrace: 20 m2.New Build.Th…
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 169,729
Apartment for sale in a good area in the city of Valencia near the city of arts and sciences…
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
52 m²
€ 69,555
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Villa 4 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
157 m²
€ 1,090,000
Exclusive Residential with independent Villas located about 150 m from the beach “Las Higuer…
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,690
The project of modern country house of model iroko for construction in the north Costa of B…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
€ 699,000
Luxury Villa, 2 floors, with solarium and basement, in pleasant and quiet area about 300 m f…
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
5 bath
558 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,149,260
We offer the villa project in classic style, which is designed to the highest standards to m…
Properties features in Girones, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map