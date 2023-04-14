Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Girones, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
2
Lower Empordà
2
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 114,432
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 426,783
Stunning villa with stunning views of Torrevieja's pink lake!In this gated and safe com…
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investmentsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,513,437
Beautiful house in a respectable area of a small cozy town of S'agaro . The house has…
2 room apartmentin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 691,882
This urbanization consists of 45 apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and is located in the …
3 room apartmentin Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 381,868
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE . . New Build residential in San Juan de Ali…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,482,725
Magnificent country house with great location and the improbable sea view. include Two floo…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 304,528
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build small boutique project of 34 apart…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,890,622
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
4 room housein Estepona, Spain
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 742 m²
€ 1,189,753
1 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 283,678
Atiko in the first line of the sea in a modern building in the city of Bada lon. Total…
3 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
105 m²
€ 572,884
Villa 3 room villain Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 662 m²
€ 1,349,307
The modern country house with a panoramic view of the sea and Peñon de Ifatch in Morayr is …

