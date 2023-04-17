Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Gandia
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Gandia, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 100,000
House with beautiful patio in Xeresa. It is in the very green and very quiet area of Xeresa.…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 85,000
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 511 m²
€ 588,000
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
