Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Gandia

Residential properties for sale in Gandia, Spain

12 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 172,000
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 278,000
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
1 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
2 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 100,000
House with beautiful patio in Xeresa. It is in the very green and very quiet area of Xeresa.…
Villa 6 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Gandia, Spain
5 bath 751 m²
€ 875,000
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 85,000
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
Villa 3 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 215 m²
€ 294,700
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
3 bath 511 m²
€ 588,000
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
Villa 4 room villain Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Gandia, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 390,000
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir