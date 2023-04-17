Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Fuengirola
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 486,000
8 SUNROGEN TAUNHAUS From 486,000 € Spacious townhouses. Area of 176 m ² to 245 m ² on 3 le…
3 room townhousein Fuengirola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 434 m²
€ 585,000
Townhouses from € 585,000 to € 795,000! This exclusive project consists of 40 3 -x and 4 -r…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir