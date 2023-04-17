Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

Penthouse 4 roomsin Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m²
€ 709,000
Apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and penthouses. Residential sea views with fantastic te…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 685,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m²
€ 1,289,000
¡From 599,000 euros to 1,479,000 euros! More than urbanization: a luxurious complex in the …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 495,000
Duplex penthouse Panoramic sea view. Sea views are fully guaranteed from all apartments. O…
