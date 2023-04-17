UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Fuengirola
Residential properties for sale in Fuengirola, Spain
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
2 bath
€ 393,000
APARTMENTS WITH SEA VIEWSNew properties in the Higueron beach, this project has the proximit…
3 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 415,000
3 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
288 m²
€ 835,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
€ 709,000
Apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and penthouses. Residential sea views with fantastic te…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 685,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
157 m²
€ 1,289,000
¡From 599,000 euros to 1,479,000 euros! More than urbanization: a luxurious complex in the …
3 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
417 m²
€ 985,000
4 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
376 m²
€ 1,995,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 486,000
8 SUNROGEN TAUNHAUS From 486,000 € Spacious townhouses. Area of 176 m ² to 245 m ² on 3 le…
4 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
497 m²
€ 4,900,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 495,000
Duplex penthouse Panoramic sea view. Sea views are fully guaranteed from all apartments. O…
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 409,000
4 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
225 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villas in Benalmadena from 1,090,000 euros to 1,290,000 euros! We designed our villas as ca…
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
67 m²
€ 369,000
Apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and penthouses. Residential sea views with fantastic te…
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 369,000
3 room townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
434 m²
€ 585,000
Townhouses from € 585,000 to € 795,000! This exclusive project consists of 40 3 -x and 4 -r…
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 399,000
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 345,000
New Costa del Sol dream apartment from 345,000 € to 791,000 € New construction to the highes…
3 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
241 m²
€ 801,865
3 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
This charming house is located in the lower area of Los Pacos, with all services at hand. I…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map