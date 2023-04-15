UAE
Seaview Villas for Sale in Finestrat, Spain
Villa
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 889,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 839,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 669,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
209 m²
€ 679,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 899,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
370 m²
€ 1,245,000
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
206 m²
1 Floor
€ 638,400
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
170 m²
€ 625,000
Villas in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante A unique project of high quality indiv…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
210 m²
€ 389,900
Luxury villas, just 30 minutes from the city of Alicante with the international airport of …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
132 m²
€ 545,000
Luxury detached villas in Benidorm. Luxury villas with large garden and private pool in Ben…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
€ 575,000
Sea views luxury detached villas in Benidorm . 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms luxury detached vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
5 bath
331 m²
€ 1,350,000
Detached Villa in Finestrat. This Signature villa offers a unique design and original curved…
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
6 bath
422 m²
€ 1,600,000
Elegant luxury villa that offers an excluive design and architecture with curved gestures i…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
286 m²
€ 1,250,000
Independent luxury villas and minimalist style with wide views of the sea and the city of B…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 330,000
We want to offer you new development in Finestrat. You will be able to discover our luxury …
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
6 bath
998 m²
€ 3,500,000
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
260 m²
€ 1,400,000
Luxury villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Its location allows you to enjoy on…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
159 m²
€ 810,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Independent and semi-detached villas with …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
145 m²
€ 850,000
Luxury villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 ful…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
331 m²
€ 835,000
Espectacular villa and Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante Es un complejo de lujo de 11 villas…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
304 m²
€ 589,000
Modern villa with sea views in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Homes with spacious and beautiful vie…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
224 m²
€ 525,500
Beautiful villa in Polop de la Marina, Costa Blanca, Alicante Detached house distributed on …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
337 m²
€ 940,000
Luxury villas with sea views in Finestrat, Costa Blanca This project benefits from an except…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
635 m²
€ 1,700,000
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
148 m²
€ 659,000
Beautiful villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The villas are built on two floo…
