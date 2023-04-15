UAE
Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Finestrat, Spain
113 properties total found
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 645,000
Introducing the new villa in the beautiful modern Green Horizon residential complex in Fines…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the new villa in the beautiful modern Green Horizon residential complex in Fines…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 745,000
Introducing the new villa in the beautiful modern Green Horizon residential complex from the…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Modern villa with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Finestrat, just a 5-minute drive from th…
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,290,000
Impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the ci…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 241,500
Introducing you to the apartment with two bedrooms in Finestrat. Phinestrat – is a cozy urba…
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
257 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
On sale is a comfortable villa in the popular residential area of Sierra Cortina. This is a …
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Introducing the new luxury villa with views of the mountains and the sea in one of the most …
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 405,000
Chic apartments in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The apartments are lo…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.Apartments on the fourth f…
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 410,000
Apartments in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.Apartments on the third fl…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 375,000
Introducing modern-style apartments in the new indoor complex in Finestrat.Phinestrat – is a…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
202 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 478,000
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in Benidorm in the Finestrat area.New vil…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
232 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
6 room house
Finestrat, Spain
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
924 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Large fully renovated eclectic villa with a separate guest apartment located on a 4630 m2 pl…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
166 m²
€ 440,000
Apartments with sea views in Finestrat, Costa Blanca 70 homes with private terraces distribu…
