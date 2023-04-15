Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Finestrat
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Finestrat, Spain

88 properties total found
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 645,000
Introducing the new villa in the beautiful modern Green Horizon residential complex in Fines…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the new villa in the beautiful modern Green Horizon residential complex in Fines…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 745,000
Introducing the new villa in the beautiful modern Green Horizon residential complex from the…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Modern villa with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Finestrat, just a 5-minute drive from th…
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 372 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,290,000
Impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the ci…
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
On sale is a comfortable villa in the popular residential area of Sierra Cortina. This is a …
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Introducing the new luxury villa with views of the mountains and the sea in one of the most …
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m² Number of floors 1
€ 478,000
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in Benidorm in the Finestrat area.New vil…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 232 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
6 room housein Finestrat, Spain
6 room house
Finestrat, Spain
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 924 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Large fully renovated eclectic villa with a separate guest apartment located on a 4630 m2 pl…
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 427 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
On sale is a new stylish villa with sea views in the city of Benidorm in the Finestrat area.…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 625,000
2 room housein Finestrat, Spain
2 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 585,000
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 889,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 839,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 669,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 209 m²
€ 679,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 899,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
On sale is a modern villa in a new residential complex in the Sierra Cortina area. This cozy…
