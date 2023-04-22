Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Galicia
  4. Ferrol
  5. Fene
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Fene, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Fene, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Fene, Spain
608 m²
€ 2,950,000
The luxurious villa, built of natural stone, is located near the city of Roses. The villa is…
Villa 6 room villa in Fene, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Fene, Spain
388 m²
€ 1,900,000
The stunning villa is located on an elevation in the suburbs of the resort of Roses in Costa…
Villa 6 room villa in Fene, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Fene, Spain
400 m²
€ 950,000
The elegant villa is located in the resort of Roses, on Costa Brava, Spain. In a two-story v…
Villa 3 room villa in Fene, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Fene, Spain
423 m²
€ 485,000
The charming villa is in prestigious urbanization in Spain. The house has all the necessary …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir