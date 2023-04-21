Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Extremadura, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 390 m²
€ 1,995,000
This beautiful villa has been recently completed. It has been conceived in a contemporary, m…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 288 m²
€ 1,900,000
This charming modern architecture villa is located in the Puerto del Capitan Urbanization, w…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Stunning Mediterranean architecture villa, located in Flamingos Golf in Benahavis, with spec…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 1 015 m²
€ 3,800,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 765 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 434 m²
€ 3,950,000
For sale 4 villas of modern architecture, in the Golden Mile of Marbella, only 100 m from th…
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 475,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present this beautiful view house for sale in Varadero, Puerto de Santi…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 702 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale this villa of contemporary architecture, in a gated community of 14 houses, next to…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 460 m²
€ 2,395,000
This is a rare opportunity to live in a front line beach villa, inside a new complex of cont…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 751 m²
€ 2,300,000
Mirabella Hills is a stunning collection of 14 luxury villas nestled within an exclusive gat…

Properties features in Extremadura, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir