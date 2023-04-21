Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Extremadura, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
368 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 116 m²
€ 444,999
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 149,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,495,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 166 m²
€ 399,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 149 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 141 m²
€ 480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 309,500
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 495,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 240,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 1 062 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 162 m²
€ 720,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 2 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 202,900
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 440,000
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7 bath 695 m²
€ 3,250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 2 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 230,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
€ 339,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
€ 720,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 160 m²
€ 598,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 379,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 198 m²
€ 659,900
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 192 m²
€ 629,900
Villa 2 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 165,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 175 m²
€ 445,000

Properties features in Extremadura, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir