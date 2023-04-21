Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Extremadura, Spain

65 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 349 m²
€ 650,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 272 m²
€ 495,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 186,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 215,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 165,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 263,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 136 m²
€ 320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 333 m²
€ 629,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 162 m²
€ 589,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 220 m²
€ 580,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 285 m²
€ 635,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 216 m²
€ 520,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 268,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 397,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 99,999
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 110,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 198,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 327,655
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 153 m²
€ 378,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 635,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 141,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 131,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
€ 105,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 205,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 86 m²
€ 145,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 295,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 201 m²
€ 275,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 230,000

