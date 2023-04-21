Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Extremadura, Spain

26 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
1 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 149,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this beautiful fully furnished apartment in Puerto de Santiago…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 390 m²
€ 1,995,000
This beautiful villa has been recently completed. It has been conceived in a contemporary, m…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 940 m²
€ 5,950,000
This beautiful house is located within the Vega del Colorado urbanization in Nueva Andalucia…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 418 m²
€ 2,550,000
This fantastic and exclusive property is located within a small enclosed enclosure of Nueva …
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 288 m²
€ 1,900,000
This charming modern architecture villa is located in the Puerto del Capitan Urbanization, w…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Stunning Mediterranean architecture villa, located in Flamingos Golf in Benahavis, with spec…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 370 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale this Mediterranean villa in a residential area El Herrojo, an exclusive gated urban…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 455 m²
€ 3,750,000
Fantastic property 300 metres from Las Brisas Golf Club, in Nueva Andalucia, the upper area …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 2,450,000
Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury 3 bedroom duplex penthouse, fully furnished…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 320 m²
€ 828,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in a new complex of modern architecture, next to Campanario gol…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8 bath 906 m²
€ 3,895,000
Newly built villa, with modern architecture, for sale in Nueva Andalucía, in an excellent re…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 1 015 m²
€ 3,800,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 765 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 525,000
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 434 m²
€ 3,950,000
For sale 4 villas of modern architecture, in the Golden Mile of Marbella, only 100 m from th…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 702 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale this villa of contemporary architecture, in a gated community of 14 houses, next to…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 751 m²
€ 2,300,000
Mirabella Hills is a stunning collection of 14 luxury villas nestled within an exclusive gat…

