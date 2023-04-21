Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Extremadura, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 111 m²
€ 500,000
This beautiful apartment is located in the urbanization Las Colinas de Marbella, in the muni…
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 289 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale this fantastic duplex penthouse in Casablanca Beach, a gated complex, situated fron…
1 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 230,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this panoramic view Tamara Apartment is a perfectly located…
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 560,000
For sale this apartment on the third floor, with partial sea views, in a boutique front line…
4 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 400 m²
€ 975,000
Dream Homes Tenerife proudly present you this fantastic 4 bedroom luxury apartment in a very…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 459 m²
€ 2,250,000
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…

Properties features in Extremadura, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir