Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Extremadura, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 149,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this beautiful fully furnished apartment in Puerto de Santiago…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 2,450,000
Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury 3 bedroom duplex penthouse, fully furnished…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 320 m²
€ 828,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in a new complex of modern architecture, next to Campanario gol…

Properties features in Extremadura, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir