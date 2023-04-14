Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Estepona

Pool Residential properties for sale in Estepona, Spain

22 properties total found
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 430,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 580,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 520,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 152 m²
€ 455,000
Ground floor apartment for sale in Bahía de la Plata, Estepona, with bedroom 2, bathroom 2, …
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 337 m²
€ 1,699,000
Villa for sale in Atalaya Golf, Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, toilet pro…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 828,000
Penthouse for sale in Cortijo del Golf, Estepona, with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 toilet and c…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,495,000
For sale this modern detached villa, within a gated complex of 18 individual houses, close t…
