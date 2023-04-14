Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Estepona
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 430,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 580,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 520,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 337 m²
€ 1,699,000
Villa for sale in Atalaya Golf, Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, toilet pro…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 828,000
Penthouse for sale in Cortijo del Golf, Estepona, with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 toilet and c…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,495,000
For sale this modern detached villa, within a gated complex of 18 individual houses, close t…
Realting.com
Go