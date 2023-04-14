Seaview Houses for Sale in Estepona, Spain

UAE
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
Villa 9 room villa
Estepona, Spain
16 bath
€ 9,500,000
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
146 m²
€ 1,466,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
146 m²
€ 1,486,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
368 m²
€ 1,375,000
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
Villa 6 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,700,000
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
205 m²
€ 2,395,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del Sol. Its beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartmen…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
535 m²
€ 1,895,000
For sale this contemporary off plan villa, in La Resina Golf, Estepona. The project and buil…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
452 m²
€ 1,725,000
New development of 7 contemporary luxury villas with sea views in an exceptional location, V…
