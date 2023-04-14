Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Estepona
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Estepona, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
Villa 9 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Estepona, Spain
16 bath
€ 9,500,000
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 146 m²
€ 1,466,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 146 m²
€ 1,486,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath 368 m²
€ 1,375,000
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
Villa 6 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,700,000
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 205 m²
€ 2,395,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del Sol. Its beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartmen…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 535 m²
€ 1,895,000
For sale this contemporary off plan villa, in La Resina Golf, Estepona. The project and buil…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 452 m²
€ 1,725,000
New development of 7 contemporary luxury villas with sea views in an exceptional location, V…
Realting.com
Go