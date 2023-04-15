Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Elx Elche
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 430,000
Luxury villa in Arenales del Sol on a plot of 400m2, 2 floors with swimming pool, barbecue a…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 399 m²
€ 549,000
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m²
€ 510,000
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 705 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6 bath
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 550,000
House in Elce ID D12131
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 425,000
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 300,000
Villa 9 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6 bath
€ 399,000
House in Elce ID D12002
Villa 5 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 430,000
House in Elce ID D12276
Villa 6 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 390,000
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 406,000
Detached Villa in La Marina. Luxury villa in El Pinet. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, li…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 301 m²
€ 459,000
This luxury Villa is located in the urbanization La Marina as well as in Benijofar, two pri…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath 263 m²
€ 459,000
Is a modern villa located in the urbanization La Marina and Ciudad Quesada, two privileged …
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 211 m²
€ 632,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
Villa 5 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,680
An impressive villa surrounded by a nature reserve and pine forest of the self-sufficient re…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath 249 m² Number of floors 2
€ 429,850
An impressive house located in a closed residential complex, consisting of 20 unique designe…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 445,000
Impressive modern villa on Costa Blanca, built with all the rules and norms of construction.…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Incredible offer! The real estate in the prestigious district! by At construction used th…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 154 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
Modern villa in one of the most famous and prestigious places in the south of Costa Blanca! …
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
Exceptional villa especially for you! All the details in the construction and finishing hav…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 207 m² Number of floors 2
€ 435,000
The smart real estate in the prestigious district on the coast Costa Blanca! Professional…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 134 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
We present to your attention an elite country house with own pool and locateded in the sout…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
The beautiful new real estate at the attractive price on the southern coast Costa Blanca. …
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 156 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We offer a new delightful villa located in a quiet, environmentally friendly place in the s…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 582,450
A stylish villa located in an exquisite residential area of Spain, surrounded by a picturesq…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 192 m²
€ 503,700
Excellent villa in a peaceful area! The property is perfectly equipped, every detail is d…

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir