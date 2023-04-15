UAE
Villas for sale in Elx Elche, Spain
39 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
€ 430,000
Luxury villa in Arenales del Sol on a plot of 400m2, 2 floors with swimming pool, barbecue a…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
399 m²
€ 549,000
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
€ 510,000
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
705 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6 bath
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 550,000
House in Elce ID D12131
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 425,000
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 300,000
Villa 9 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6 bath
€ 399,000
House in Elce ID D12002
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 430,000
House in Elce ID D12276
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 390,000
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
265 m²
€ 406,000
Detached Villa in La Marina. Luxury villa in El Pinet. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, li…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
301 m²
€ 459,000
This luxury Villa is located in the urbanization La Marina as well as in Benijofar, two pri…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
263 m²
€ 459,000
Is a modern villa located in the urbanization La Marina and Ciudad Quesada, two privileged …
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
211 m²
€ 632,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 498,680
An impressive villa surrounded by a nature reserve and pine forest of the self-sufficient re…
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
249 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 429,850
An impressive house located in a closed residential complex, consisting of 20 unique designe…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 445,000
Impressive modern villa on Costa Blanca, built with all the rules and norms of construction.…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Incredible offer! The real estate in the prestigious district! by At construction used th…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
154 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
Modern villa in one of the most famous and prestigious places in the south of Costa Blanca! …
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
Exceptional villa especially for you! All the details in the construction and finishing hav…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
207 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 435,000
The smart real estate in the prestigious district on the coast Costa Blanca! Professional…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
We present to your attention an elite country house with own pool and locateded in the sout…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
The beautiful new real estate at the attractive price on the southern coast Costa Blanca. …
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We offer a new delightful villa located in a quiet, environmentally friendly place in the s…
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 582,450
A stylish villa located in an exquisite residential area of Spain, surrounded by a picturesq…
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
192 m²
€ 503,700
Excellent villa in a peaceful area! The property is perfectly equipped, every detail is d…
