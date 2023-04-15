Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 64 m² 4 Floor
€ 289,900
Spectacular house for sale with sea views. This property has a living room with access to a …
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 241,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 221,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 64 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 285,000
Penthouse with private solarium 5 mins. walk to the beach in Arenales del Sol . Large brand …
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m² Number of floors 2
€ 623,000
Modern villa with sea views in La Marina For sale a new spacious house of 187 square meters.…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 211 m²
€ 632,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…

