Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Elx Elche
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m² Number of floors 2
€ 623,000
Modern villa with sea views in La Marina For sale a new spacious house of 187 square meters.…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 211 m²
€ 632,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go